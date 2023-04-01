Ozzie Albies bats cleanup, Sean Murphy gets the day off

The Braves take on the Nationals in Washington, as Spencer Strider duels Josiah Gray. You can read more about the pitching matchup in the game preview here.

As far as lineups go, we have a good old lineup debate for today. Ozzie Albies bats cleanup again, but this time against a right handed pitcher, which he has historically not had as much success against, batting from the left side. Elsewhere, Travis d’Arnaud gets the start at catcher and Sean Murphy gets the day off in favor of Marcell Ozuna at DH. Eddie Rosario starts in left field.

For Washington, CJ Abrams bats eighth, ahead of Victor Robles. Joey Meneses bats second as the designated hitter, as he has been a pretty cool story over the last year, as he made his major league debut as a 30 year old last season after the Juan Soto trade and has produced at a tremendous level for Washington since then.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.