Braves News: Dylan Dodd Struggles in Braves third straight loss, Injury Updates, more

To put it simply, Sunday is not a fun day for the Braves.

Last year, Atlanta started 1-6 on Sunday games. So far this season, the Braves are 0-2, with very little offense generated to close out two of the first series of the year.

After winning the first game of the weekend series against the Padres, the Braves lost three straight. It is a bit understandable with the Braves continuing to deal with an unexpected amount of injuries and the fact that the Padres are very good. However, it is a bit eye opening at how Atlanta’s offense struggled over the weekend compared to the first week of the season.

Hopefully, the Braves can at least earn a series win with the Reds coming to town to start this week. However, for that to be accomplished, Atlanta must right the ship as much as it can with the pitching staff while the offense regains its form.

