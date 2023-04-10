Braves News: Dylan Dodd Struggles in Braves third straight loss, Injury Updates, more

To put it simply, Sunday is not a fun day for the Braves.
Last year, Atlanta started 1-6 on Sunday games. So far this season, the Braves are 0-2, with very little offense generated to close out two of the first series of the year.
After winning the first game of the weekend series against the Padres, the Braves lost three straight. It is a bit understandable with the Braves continuing to deal with an unexpected amount of injuries and the fact that the Padres are very good. However, it is a bit eye opening at how Atlanta’s offense struggled over the weekend compared to the first week of the season.
Hopefully, the Braves can at least earn a series win with the Reds coming to town to start this week. However, for that to be accomplished, Atlanta must right the ship as much as it can with the pitching staff while the offense regains its form.
Braves News
- Dylan Dodd had a rough night on Sunday in a 10-2 loss to the Padres.
- Brian Snitker updated the statuses of both Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II before Sunday’s game.
- The Braves open the week against the Reds as they round out the first home stand of the season.
- The Battery Power Podcast dives into all the news of the week.
MLB News
- The Rays make history as they reach 9-0 on the season.
- Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle against the White Sox.
- Aaron Judge went deep twice on Sunday against the Orioles.
- On the latest MLB.com power rankings, the Braves remain second on the list despite a rough weekend.
- Adam Duvall left Sunday’s Red Sox game due to a wrist injury.
