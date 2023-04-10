 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

Reds vs. Braves: April 10-12

Contributors: Battery Power Staff
After dropping their first series of the year, the Atlanta Braves will continue their home stand Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves went 5-1 on their opening road trip and scored a walk-off win over the San Diego Padres in their home opener. Since then they have dropped three-straight as rookie starters Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd both struggled while the offense sputtered.

They will look to get back on track this week against the Reds, who are 4-4 on the season. This week could also mark the return of Kyle Wright, who would be eligible to return from the injured list to make Tuesday’s start. Wednesday’s matchup will feature a couple of hard throwers in Spencer Strider squaring off against Hunter Greene.

  • Monday - Graham Ashcraft vs. Bryce Elder
  • Tuesday - Luis Cessa vs. TBD
  • Wednesday - Hunter Greene vs. Spencer Strider
