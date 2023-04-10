Battery Power TV: Braves’ lineup searching for answers after potent 1-3

The Atlanta Braves came home red-hot, and made their Truist Park debut with a walk-off win. But since then, they’ve dropped three straight, as young arms, injuries and part of the lineup that has been struggling loomed large vs. the San Diego Padres.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney recap the Braves’ series against the Padres, and set the stage as the Cincinnati Reds come to Atlanta.

