 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: Braves’ lineup searching for answers after potent 1-3

After scorching start, Atlanta drops three straight to Padres

By Cory McCartney
/ new

The Atlanta Braves came home red-hot, and made their Truist Park debut with a walk-off win. But since then, they’ve dropped three straight, as young arms, injuries and part of the lineup that has been struggling loomed large vs. the San Diego Padres.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney recap the Braves’ series against the Padres, and set the stage as the Cincinnati Reds come to Atlanta.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.

In This Stream

Reds vs. Braves: April 10-12

View all 3 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power