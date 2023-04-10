Braves go with new-look outfield in series opener against Reds

The lineups for the game tonight have been revealed, and the outfield is going to have a bit of a different look to it when it comes to the Atlanta Braves. One player who we saw make an appearance at the tail end of last night’s calamitous loss to the Padres is now in the lineup and we’re also getting a new look at the Designated Hitter spot as well.

Without further ado, here’s Atlanta’s lineup:

There you have it: Eli White is getting his first start of the season and he’ll be batting ninth and playing center field this evening. Kevin Pillar is playing left field, so the defense should be steady on that side of the field. That leaves the DH spot, and that will be manned by Eddie Rosario. Rosario isn’t exactly a regular when it comes to DH, but between the current injury bug that’s hit the Braves and the fact that one of their prime candidates for being a designated hitter isn’t doing a lot of hitting right now, that means that it doesn’t really hurt to give Rosario a shot in the spot.

On the other side of things, here’s how the Cincinnati Reds will be looking tonight:

From 1-to-7 in the lineup, the Reds are looking exactly the same as they did for their Sunday matchup against the Phillies. They’ve changed things up with their final two batters — Will Benson has moved up to the eighth spot in the lineup, while José Barrero will be replacing Kevin Newman at shortstop while batting ninth.