Braves vs. Reds Game Thread 4/10/2023

San Diego's gone, and now here comes Cincinnati.

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

There's no rest for the weary, as the Atlanta Braves are now starting up another series after dropping three out of four to the Padres and losing more players to injury here in the early stages of the season. The Cincinnati Reds will be coming into town looking to extend Atlanta's woes in upset fashion. Bryce Elder has been tasked to keep the Reds off the board and here's hoping that what he had working against the Cardinals can translate to another good start in tonight's game against Cincinnati.

