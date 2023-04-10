Braves starter Kyle Wright to make season debut against Reds on Tuesday

Kyle Wright will make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, as Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Monday evening.

Wright was delayed in the spring after receiving an injection in his shoulder in January. The 27-year-old righty is coming off a 21-win season and said his shoulder feels better than it has at any point over the last three years.

The Braves, who have had to turn to Bryce Elder, Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster early in the year due to Wright and Max Fried being on the injured list, will welcome the talented righty back with open arms. Despite the strong start by Elder on Monday, the club’s starting rotation has struggled to work beyond the fifth inning most nights in the early going.

Look for an official roster move to be made by the club in the morning. The Braves and Reds are set for a 7:20pm first pitch on Tuesday. Wright will be opposed by right handed starter Luis Cessa.