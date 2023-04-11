Braves News: Sean Murphy Walk-Off, Kyle Wright to make season debut, more

It certainly was not the most seamless avenues to earn victory, but it is hard to imagine a better way to earn a win for the Braves.

Not only did they win a game in extras, a tall task for them since the runner-on-second rule started, but it happened via a walk-off home run from Sean Murphy, his first as a Braves.

On a night where not a lot was going right for the Braves at the plate, Sean Murphy provided three RBIs and multiple extra base hits to get the job done. A sign of a good team is still finding ways to win when many things are not going as good as they can. The Braves were able to do exactly that last night.

Some more positive news was a second straight strong start for Bryce Elder, who arguably has the Braves best pitcher so far this year. His efforts have lead to two wins, and he has been a good source of stability. Hopefully, the positive momentum will continue on Tuesday as Kyle Wright takes the mound for his season debut.

Kyle Wright will start tomorrow. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 11, 2023

Braves News

Orlando Arcia continued his excellent start to the season in the 5-4 victory over the Reds.

Battery Power TV looks at how the rest of the batting order can get going soon to support the top of the order.

MLB News