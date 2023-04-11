Daily Hammer Podcast: Murphy Magic leads to Walk-Off Win

After the Braves lost three in a row to the Padres over the weekend, it seemed as if it was going to be another night of struggles on Monday night. Fortunately, Sean Murphy kept the Reds quiet on his end and the offense finally showed up. Thanks to Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy, the Braves were able to pick up their seventh victory of the season.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more, including the season debut of Kyle Wright tonight, in today’s Daily Hammer.

