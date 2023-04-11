Braves activate Kyle Wright from injured list, option Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have activated Kyle Wright from the 15-day injured list and he will start Tuesday night’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta

Wright was delayed at the start of the spring after receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder. He made his spring debut about midway through camp and began the season on the injured list so that he could continue to build up. Wright made one rehab start at Gwinnett last week and Brian Snitker announced after Monday’s game that Wright would return to the rotation Tuesday.

His return comes at a good time for the Braves who have had to rely on rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd to make four starts in the rotation. Bryce Elder has provided a boost with two good outings, but with Max Fried still out, the Braves need Wright to come in and provide some stability. Wright enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 logging a career-high 180 1/3 innings while posting a 3.19 ERA and a 3.58 FIP.

Dodd pitched well in his first outing where he limited the Cardinals to just one run over five innings. However, he struggled against the Padres who hammered him with hard contact for 10 hits and seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings.