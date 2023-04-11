Kyle Wright returns as Braves continue series against Reds

The Atlanta Braves put an end to a three-game losing streak with a walk-off win Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Now they will try to secure a series win as Kyle Wright returns from the injured list to make his 2023 debut.

Wright’s start to the season was slowed after receiving a cortisone shot prior to spring camp. The Braves brought him along slowly and opted to have him begin the season on the injured list to continue to build up. He made one start for Gwinnett last week and is now ready to rejoin the rotation.

The timing couldn’t be much better for Atlanta. Max Fried is on the injured list with a strained hamstring and Atlanta has given four starts to two rookies in Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd over the first 11 games. Bryce Elder has given them a lift with two good outings, but the pitching staff as a whole is looking for some stability. Wright provided that a year ago when he logged a career-best 30 starts while posting a 3.19 ERA and a 3.58 FIP in 180 1/3 innings.

The Braves offense sputtered during their three-game losing streak, but they were able to come through with some timely hits in Monday’s win. None were bigger than Sean Murphy’s two-run home run in the 10th that gave Atlanta the win. Murphy had three hits in the game, including a pair of doubles. Ronald Acuña Jr. also finished with three hits and is reaching base at a .415 clip over the first 11 games of the season.

Right-hander Luis Cessa will make his second start of the season Tuesday night. Cessa worked mostly out of the bullpen in 2022 before finishing the season in the rotation. He allowed four hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings in his first start against the Cubs.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 11, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan