Ian Anderson to undergo Tommy John surgery, per report

Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 season according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Anderson made just one start at Gwinnett, before going on the injured list.

Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He's expected to return in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 11, 2023

Anderson was expected to compete for the Braves’ fifth starter spot during the spring, but was optioned to Gwinnett early after an up and down performance. He lasted just two thirds of an inning in his debut at Triple A where he allowed four hits, including three home runs. He was placed on the injured list shortly after with an elbow injury.

It appears that it will be the worst case scenario and Anderson will miss the remainder of the season. Passan’s report states that he is expected to return to action in 2024.

Anderson played a huge part for the Braves in 2020 and again in 2021. A shoulder injury sidelined him for part of the second half of the 2021 season and he struggled somewhat initially after his return. He did pitch well in the postseason including throwing five no-hit innings against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson began the 2022 season in the Braves’ rotation, but was never able to settle in and ended the season back at Gwinnett. An oblique injury erased any chance of him rejoining the team for the postseason.