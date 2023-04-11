 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marcell Ozuna returns to starting lineup against Reds

The Braves continue to give Ozuna opportunities.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins - Game Two Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

Kyle Wright will make his 2023 debut Tuesday night for the Atlanta Braves when they continue a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak Monday night with a 5-4 walk-off win thanks to a two-run home run by Sean Murphy in the 10th inning.

Marcell Ozuna didn’t start Monday’s win, but is back in the lineup as the DH Tuesday despite his on going struggles. Ozuna is just 2-for-28 on the season with 10 strikeouts. Sam Hilliard also returns to the lineup and is 5-for-16 since Michael Harris went on the injured list.

For the Reds, Tyler Stephenson will DH and hit fourth. Wil Myers gets the start in right field and will bat fifth. Curt Casali will be behind the plate and hitting eighth.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

