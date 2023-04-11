Reds vs. Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win Tuesday night when they continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Wright will make his 2023 season debut for Atlanta while right-hander Luis Cessa will get the nod for Cincinnati.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.
Pregame Notes
- Preview
- Lineups
- Braves activate Kyle Wright from injured list, option Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett
- Ian Anderson to undergo Tommy John surgery, per report
- Updated 40-man roster
