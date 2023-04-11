 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reds vs. Braves game thread

Atlanta’s go for two straight!

By Kris Willis
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win Tuesday night when they continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Wright will make his 2023 season debut for Atlanta while right-hander Luis Cessa will get the nod for Cincinnati.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Pregame Notes

You can find all of our coverage for the series in this StoryStream.

In This Stream

Reds vs. Braves: April 10-12

View all 15 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power