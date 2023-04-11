 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Fried has thrown off the mound, progressing in his return from hamstring injury

The Braves’ ace looks to return to the field some time in mid- or late April.

By Ivan the Great
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Braves are currently throwing a ramshackle rotation at opponents as they’ve dealt with a slew of injuries, but ace Max Fried is progressing in his return from a hamstring injury:

Fried suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth inning of the season opener in Washington. It was the second time in three years that he hurt a hamstring in an early-season start.

The rotation will return closer to full strength as Kyle Wright makes his 2023 tonight against the Reds. With Fried on the mend, the Braves are closer to having a steadier stable of arms to throw for them day-in, day-out. The Braves really want Fried back, to be sure, as he has a top-20 projection among MLB starters (along with teammate and not-currently-injured hurler Spencer Strider), but they won’t rush his recovery just to satisfy that yen. Here’s hoping Fried comes back strong and starts mowing down hitters again.

