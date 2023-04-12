This Day in Braves History: Atlanta plays first game at Fulton County Stadium

Braves Franchise History

1906 Johnny Bates of the Boston Beaneaters becomes the first modern player to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat. Boston beats Brooklyn, 2-0.

1955 - Rookie Chuck Tanner hits an eighth inning, pinch-hit home run in his first major league at-bat for the Milwaukee Braves in a 4-2 win over the Reds.

1966 - The Braves play their first game in Atlanta before a crowd of 50,671 at Fulton County Stadium in front of a crowd of 50,671. Joe Torre homered twice for the Braves, but Willie Stargell’s home run in the 13th inning gave the Pirates a 3-2 win.

MLB History

1916 - The Cleveland Indians acquire Tris Speaker from the Boston Red sox in exchange for pitcher Sad Sam Jones, minor league outfielder Fred Thomas and $55,000 in cash.

1922 - There are no playing managers in the National League for the first time since 1900.

1970 - Plaques honoring Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle are dedicated at Yankee Stadium. The plaques are located in center field, but will eventually be moved to “Monument Park” beyond the left field fence when the stadium is renovated.

1980 - Nolan Ryan makes his debut with the Houston Astros after spending the previous eight years with the California Angels. He hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, but Houston fell to the Dodgers 6-5 in 17 innings.

2010 - The Minnesota Twins open their new outdoor ballpark, Target Field, with a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

