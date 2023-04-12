Daily Hammer Podcast: Complete team effort leads to another series win

Once again, the early for the Braves on Tuesday night was less than ideal. However, it was great to see Kyle Wright on the mound. Furthermore, the Braves offense once again worked from behind to regain a lead it did not relinquish in a 7-6 victory over the Reds. Ozzie Albies and Sam Hilliard provided excellent offensive nights, while Michael Tonkin and Jesse Chavez did great from the Braves bullpen.

Shawn Coleman breaks down the victory, plus looks at encouraging news for Max Fried and disheartening news for Ian Anderson in the Daily Hammer.

