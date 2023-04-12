Braves News: Ian Anderson out for season, Kyle Wright struggles in season debut, more

All hopes of Ian Anderson’s return to the big leagues in 2023 have been smashed. The Atlanta Braves right-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL and miss the remainder of the season.

Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He's expected to return in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 11, 2023

After a shaky Spring Training, the club optioned Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he made just one start before heading to the injured list. He was shelled in his Triple-A debut and tossed just two-thirds of an inning. He surrendered four hits, three of which were home runs.

The first round pick was a huge contributor in the 2020 postseason, where the Braves made a deep run into the National League Championship Series. Anderson started four postseason games and posted a 0.96 ERA. He allowed just two runs across 18.2 frames.

It has been back-and-forth from Gwinnett to Atlanta for Anderson, who has really struggled since the beginning of the 2022 season.

More Braves News:

Kyle Wright made a very shaky season debut, but the Braves held on to defeat the Reds 7-6.

After suffering from a hamstring injury, Max Fried threw off the mound Tuesday and is eligible to be activated on Sunday. A mid-to-late April return is still possible.

Ahead of Kyle Wright’s debut, the Braves optioned pitcher Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room on the 40-man roster.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Sean Murphy’s first homer as a Brave, which also accounted for his first walk-off in a Braves uniform.

MLB News:

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays’ number one prospect, will make his debut after the club placed RHP Zach Eflin on the injured list with back tightness.

Detroit Tigers starter Matt Manning fractured his foot during Tuesday’s game. Manning was hopeful to be back within a week, but imaging revealed that the injury was more than just a bruised foot.

The Minnesota Twins placed first baseman Joey Gallo on the injured list with a right intercostal strain. The move is retroactive to April 8.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. The move is retroactive to April 8.

The New York Mets claimed righty Seth Elledge off of waivers from the Atlanta Braves. The Braves designated him for assignment last week.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a knee sprain. Anderson suffered the injury during Monday’s game.