Spencer Strider, Braves look to complete sweep of Reds

After clinching a series win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta overcame a 4-1 deficit Tuesday night and then held on at the end for a 7-6 win. The Braves are 8-4 on the season and 3-3 on their current home stand. Wednesday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between a pair of young fireballers in Spencer Strider and Hunter Greene.

Strider will be looking to continue his good start to the season. He allowed just three hits and struck out nine in his debut start against the Nationals. He wasn’t quite as sharp in his second outing allowing four hits, three walks and three runs, but struck out nine more hitters over five innings. Strider has two career appearances against the Reds and has allowed just one run and struck out 16 in eight innings.

The sailing hasn’t been quite as smooth for Greene in the early going who has made two starts, but logged just eight innings total. He is averaging 99.9 mph with his fastball over his first two starts, but he has also given up his fair share of hard contact. Opponents are slugging .565 against Greene’s heater in the early going. He has been a bit unlucky over his first two starts, but has operated essentially as a two-pitch pitcher throwing his change up just once per Baseball Savant.

Sam Hililard made his fifth start in place of the injured Michael Harris and had a pair of doubles in Tuesday’s win. Since replacing Harris in the lineup, Hilliard is 7-for-19 at the plate with three doubles. He has struck out 10 times, but overall has done a pretty good job of filling in. Eddie Rosario had two hits Tuesday night snapping an 0-for-13 streak. Rosario has hit the ball better of late, but hasn’t had much to show for it as his .216 wOBA shows compared to his .405 xwOBA.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 12, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan