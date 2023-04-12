Braves stick with the same lineup for finale against Reds

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Wednesday as they look to complete a three-game sweep against the Cincinnati Reds. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta and match up against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene.

The Braves will roll out the same lineup as Tuesday with Eddie Rosario in left field and Marcell Ozuna at DH. Sam Hilliard gets another start in center field and will bat ninth.

For the Reds, Tyler Stephenson will get another start as the DH and will bat cleanup. Wil Myers will shift to first base and will bat fifth. Luke Maile will catch Greene and hit eighth.

Hunter Greene takes the mound for the series finale.



Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.