Orlando Arcia leaves game after hit by pitch (UPDATED)

Arcia took a 98 mph fastball to his wrist

By Kris Willis Updated
Cincinatti Reds v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia left Wednesday’s game after he was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Hunter Greene in the wrist during the second inning. Arcia stayed in the game to run the bases and remained in the game on defense in the third. However, Ehire Adrianza pinch-hit for him in the bottom half of the inning and stayed in the game to play shortstop.

Arcia was the surprise starter at shortstop for the Braves on Opening Day and has played well in the early going slashing .333/.400/.511 with two home runs. He is currently being evaluated and we will pass along updates as soon as they become available.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that X-rays on Arcia’s wrist came back negative.

