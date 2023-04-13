 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron makes his MLB debut

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves Holding Bat

Braves Franchise History

1925 - The Boston Braves release Stuffy McInnis. He will sign with the Pirates and hit .368 in 59 games while playing in his fifth World Series.

1953 - The Braves play their first game since moving to Milwaukee and defeat the Reds, 2-0.

1954 - Hank Aaron makes his major league debut for the Milwaukee Braves and goes 0-for-5 in a 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Redlegs.

2011 - Chipper Jones records his 1,500th career RBI with a solo home run off of Randy Choate. Jones is just the third switch hitter to reach that milestone joining Mickey Mantle and Eddie Murray.

MLB History

1921 - Babe Ruth goes 5-for-5 to help the Yankees to an 11-1 win over the Philadelphia Athletics in the season opener.

1962 - The Mets fall to the Pirates, 4-3 in the return of National League baseball to New York. Only 12,447 fans showed up at the Polo Grounds for the game.

1963 - Pete Rose records his first major league hit after starting his career 0-for-11.

1970 - The Oakland Athletics use gold colored bases during the club’s home opener. The bases are subsequently banned by the Rules Committee.

1972 - The first player strike in Major League Baseball history ends, with an abbreviated schedule to begin two days later.

1980 - In his first major league start, Charlie Leibrandt shuts out the Atlanta Braves at Riverfront Stadium.

1984 - Pete Rose records his 4,000th hit joining Ty Cobb as the only major league players to reach that threshold.

1988 - Rick Honeycutt becomes the second pitcher in as many days to tie the American League’s 28-year old balk record by committing four in four innings.

1993 - Lee Smith becomes the all-time saves leader as he picks up his 358th career save in a 9-7 win by the Cardinals over the Dodgers.

1998 - Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the second youngest player to reach 300 home runs with a two-run shot off Jose Mesa.

2004 - Barry Bonds hits his 661st career home run and passes Willie Mays to move into third place on the all-time list.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power