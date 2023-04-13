This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron makes his MLB debut

Braves Franchise History

1925 - The Boston Braves release Stuffy McInnis. He will sign with the Pirates and hit .368 in 59 games while playing in his fifth World Series.

1953 - The Braves play their first game since moving to Milwaukee and defeat the Reds, 2-0.

1954 - Hank Aaron makes his major league debut for the Milwaukee Braves and goes 0-for-5 in a 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Redlegs.

2011 - Chipper Jones records his 1,500th career RBI with a solo home run off of Randy Choate. Jones is just the third switch hitter to reach that milestone joining Mickey Mantle and Eddie Murray.

MLB History

1921 - Babe Ruth goes 5-for-5 to help the Yankees to an 11-1 win over the Philadelphia Athletics in the season opener.

1962 - The Mets fall to the Pirates, 4-3 in the return of National League baseball to New York. Only 12,447 fans showed up at the Polo Grounds for the game.

1963 - Pete Rose records his first major league hit after starting his career 0-for-11.

1970 - The Oakland Athletics use gold colored bases during the club’s home opener. The bases are subsequently banned by the Rules Committee.

1972 - The first player strike in Major League Baseball history ends, with an abbreviated schedule to begin two days later.

1980 - In his first major league start, Charlie Leibrandt shuts out the Atlanta Braves at Riverfront Stadium.

1984 - Pete Rose records his 4,000th hit joining Ty Cobb as the only major league players to reach that threshold.

1988 - Rick Honeycutt becomes the second pitcher in as many days to tie the American League’s 28-year old balk record by committing four in four innings.

1993 - Lee Smith becomes the all-time saves leader as he picks up his 358th career save in a 9-7 win by the Cardinals over the Dodgers.

1998 - Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the second youngest player to reach 300 home runs with a two-run shot off Jose Mesa.

2004 - Barry Bonds hits his 661st career home run and passes Willie Mays to move into third place on the all-time list.

