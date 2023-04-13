Braves News: Arcia x-ray, Reds sweep, more

The Braves appear to have avoided losing their starting shortstop for any long period of time, as Orlando Arcia’s wrist x-rays came back negative after being hit in the wrist by a Hunter Greene fastball. With the off-day Thursday, he may be able to return for Atlanta’s next game, but it’s entirely possible that they give him a few days off, or even put him on the 10-day IL. This avoids the Braves having to call up Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake, neither of which they seemed comfortable starting at shortstop coming out of a spring training in which they both looked quite good.

Meanwhile, the Braves completed a sweep of the Reds as Spencer Strider allowed some solid contact early on in his start before settling in and recording 9 strikeouts. Eddie Rosario dealt the decisive blow with a big homer late to give the Braves their first lead of the game that the bullpen made stand up to win the game.

Braves News

The Braves finished off a sweep of the Reds with a 5-4 that turned around late for Atlanta.

Orlando Arcia’s x-rays came back negative on his wrist. His IL is still to be determined, but avoiding it sounds possible, if not likely.

MLB News

Bryce Harper is testing out playing first base as he comes back from his Tommy John surgery.

The Marlins signed Archie Bradley to a minor league deal.

A Salt Lake City group is apparently aiming for an MLB expansion franchise.

Corey Seager appears likely to miss a month with a hamstring injury.

The Cubs extended Ian Happ for 3 additional years and $61 million.

German Marquez is hitting the 15-day IL.