Daily Hammer Podcast: Another Series Sweep for the Braves

Most wins in the National League.

Another Series Sweep.

That should help Thursday be a nice off day for the Braves. Atlanta got key contributions from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eddie Rosario on Wednesday night, and now are 9-4. Acuna Jr. is off to an historic start this season plus Rosario is finally starting to see his efforts pay off. Plus, the latest on Orlando Arcia (positive news) and why the time has come for Marcell Ozuna to no longer be a lineup regular once the Braves return to full health.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

