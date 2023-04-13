Braves to place Orlando Arcia on IL with microfracture in wrist; Ian Anderson undergoes elbow surgery

The Braves, who have battled with numerous injuries early this season, suffered yet another blow during Wednesday night’s contest with the Cincinnati Reds as shortstop Orlando Arcia was hit in the wrist with a fastball.

Arcia left the game shortly after, and after undergoing a CT scan and MRI on Thursday, it was determined he suffered a microfracture in his left wrist. He will be placed on the Injured List. The club did not indicate a timetable for his return, but it seems likely to keep Arcia out for at least the next few weeks.

It comes as a real blow to Arcia, who was off to a strong start offensively (.333/.400/.511) while playing a steady shortstop.

To replace Arcia, the belief is Vaughn Grissom will be called up on Friday. Grissom is not in Thursday night’s lineup for the Gwinnett Stripers, an indication he is likely headed to join the big league club in Kansas City.

Ian Anderson undergoes Tommy John Surgery

As reported earlier in the week, Anderson underwent Tommy John Surgery on Thursday. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and seems likely to rejoin a rotation somewhere by late spring 2024. Here’s hoping Ian is able to make a full recovery and regain the success he enjoyed early in his career.