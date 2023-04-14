This Day in Braves History: Dan Uggla homers twice in win over Phillies

Braves Franchise History

1931 - At Braves Field, Jack Quinn of the Brooklyn Robins becomes the oldest pitcher to start an Opening Day game at age 47. The Braves defeat the Robins, 7-4.

2014 - Dan Uggla homers twice, including a ninth inning grand slam, to help the Braves to a 9-6 win over the Phillies. Uggla, Evan Gattis and Andrelton Simmons went back-to-back-to-back in the eighth inning to put the Braves ahead 5-1. The Phillies scored five times in the bottom half of the inning setting the stage for Uggla’s ninth inning heroics.

2017 - The Braves open SunTrust Park with a 5-2 win over the Padres in front of a sellout crowd of 41,149. Ender Inciarte records the first hit, scores the first run and hits the first homer.

MLB History

1880 - The new Cincinnati Bank Street Grounds is opened with an exhibition game between the Red Stockings and the Washington Nationals. The park seats 3,490 and will serve pro teams in three different leagues. The National League, the American Association in 1882 and 1883, and the Union Association in 1884.

1925 - In the first regular season Chicago Cubs game to be broadcast on the radio, Quin Ryan announces the contest from the grandstand roof for WGN.

1955 - Elston Howard becomes the first black player in New York Yankees history.

1964 - Sandy Koufax throws his ninth complete game without allowing a walk as he defeats the Cardinals in his only career Opening Day start.

1969 - The Montreal Expos host their first game, marking the first time a regular season major league game is played outside of the United States.

1990 - Bret Saberhagen gets the win and Mark Davis earns the save as the Royals beat the Blue Jays, 3-1. It is the first time in major league history that the two reigning Cy Young Award winners have figured in the same victory.

1991 - Nolan Ryan becomes the 12th pitcher in major league history to surpass 5,000 innings pitched.

1999 - John Franco strikes out the side in the ninth to preserve a 4-1 win by the Mets over the Marlins and becomes the second relief pitcher in major league history to reach 400 career saves.

