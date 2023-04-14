Battery Power TV: Welcome to Small Sample Size Theater

Grab some popcorn, take a seat, and get ready for this year’s production of Small Sample Size Theater.

This edition stars Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Spencer Strider, as Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look at where the Atlanta Braves stars’ stats after four series, and take the over/under on some record-setting paces.

Plus, the injury bug continues to hit the Braves, with Orlando Arcia hitting the injured list, creating an opportunity for Vaughn Grissom. The BPTV crew also previews the weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.

