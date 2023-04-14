Braves vs. Royals: April 14-16

The Atlanta Braves are riding a three-game winning streak and will head back out on the road Friday when they will begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Atlanta bounced back from a series loss to the Padres by sweeping the Reds to cap off a 4-3 home stand. The Braves are 9-4 through their first 13 games despite a rash of injuries to several key players including Michael Harris, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried. Orlando Arcia will join that list Friday after tests revealed a microfracture in his left wrist. Arcia was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Hunter Greene in Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati.

Series Schedule and Pitching Matchups

Friday - Charlie Morton vs. Brady Singer

Saturday - Bryce Elder vs. Kris Bubic

Sunday - Kyle Wright vs. Zack Greinke.