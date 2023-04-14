Braves recall Vaughn Grissom, place Orlando Arcia on 10-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have recalled Vaughn Grissom from Triple A Gwinnett and placed shortstop Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a microfracture in his left wrist.

Grissom’s path to the starting shortstop position has taken a few unexpected turns. He entered the spring looking like the front runner for the position only to be optioned to Gwinnett with just a little over a week left in camp. Despite the demotion, Grissom got off to a torrid start at the plate with The Stripers hitting .366/.458/.585 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over his first 10 games. Offense aside, he will need to show that he can handle the position defensively, which was the biggest question mark for him during the spring.

After Grissom and Braden Shewmake were optioned, Arcia felt like nothing more than a safe fall back option, but he has quieted a lot of that talk with his performance in the early going. Through his first 13 games, Arcia is hitting .333/.400/.511 with a 144 wRC+. He has already provided a couple of big moments while also doing a solid job defensively .

The Braves will begin a six-game road trip Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.