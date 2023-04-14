Braves at Royals Game Thread: 4/14/2023

The Braves are on the road in Kansas City on Friday night as they kick off a three-game set with the Royals, and try to extend their three-game winning streak.

Charlie Morton starts for the Braves and tries to actually have a good start this season; Brady Singer takes the hill for the Royals as he looks to follow up on a career-best 2022 campaign.

Statcast graphic!

Those average launch angles for the Braves... woof.

If you are so inclined, you can see the preview for this game here, and the lineups post here.