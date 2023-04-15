This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron records his first career hit

Braves Franchise History

1947 - Jackie Robinson makes his major league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Boston Braves. Robinson goes hitless, but scores the deciding run in a 5-3 win at Ebbets Field.

1954 - Hank Aaron collects the first hit of his major league career as he goes 2-for-5 to help the Milwaukee Braves to a 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

1977 - Hank Aaron becomes the first player to have his uniform number retired by two teams when the Braves retire No. 44 during a pre-game ceremony. The Brewers had also previously retired his number.

MLB History

1918 - Babe Ruth tosses a four hitter in a 7-1 win by the Red Sox over the Philadelphia Athletics in the American League opener.

1954 - Major League Baseball returns to Baltimore as the Orioles beat the White, 3-1, in the first game played at Memorial Stadium.

1958 - Major League Baseball comes to California as the Giants and Dodgers play the first game on the west coast.

1968 - The Mets and Astros play the longest game in National League history. The game lasts six hours and six minutes and ends in the 24th inning when Bob Aspromonte’s grounder goes through the legs of shortstop Al Weis to give Houston a 1-0 win.

1972 - Reggie Jackson sports a mustache as the Athletics defeat the Twins 4-3 in 11 innings. Jackson is the first major league player with facial hair since Frenchy Bordagaray in 1936.

1976 - The Yankees defeat the Twins 11-4 in the first game at the newly-renovated Yankee Stadium.

1987 - Juan Nieves throws the first no-hitter in Milwaukee Brewers history against the Baltimore Orioles.

2000 - Cal Ripken Jr. becomes the 24th major league player with 3,000 career hits.

2009 - Every player in Major League Baseball wears No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

