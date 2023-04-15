Braves News: Vaughn Grissom makes 2023 debut, Orlando Arcia on IL, and more

Shortstop Vaughn Grissom made his 2023 season debut on Friday evening as the Atlanta Braves routed the Kansas City Royals, 10-3. The ball was flying in Kauffman Stadium, with the Braves launching five home runs to pave the way to an easy victory.

In his first at-bat, Grissom ripped a double down the right field line and collected a two-out RBI in the top of the first.

Grissom was not overly impressive defensively, though, as he committed a run-scoring error. However, Grissom and the Braves look to carry Friday’s offensive success into this afternoon’s matchup, which is set for 4:10 ET.

More Braves News:

Opening Day shortstop Orlando Arcia was placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a microfracture in his left wrist during a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Gwinnett Stripers have had a slow start to the season, despite Braden Shewmake’s offensive efforts. More in the minor league recap.

Battery Power TV analyzes the stats of “The Big Three” after four series under their belts. Plus, a preview of the Braves-Royals series.

Episode 37 of PTBNL discusses the Orlando Arcia injury, Marcell Ozuna’s struggles, and more.

MLB News:

The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Alex De Goti from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations. There will be no corresponding move, since De Goti originally signed a minor league deal with the Fish.

Tampa Bay Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs is expected to miss at least two months with an elbow injury. Surgery is not out of the question.

The San Francisco Giants agreed to a five-year, $90M contract extension with RHP Logan Webb. The 2023 Opening Day starter will be in Giants threads through 2028.