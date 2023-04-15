 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury updates for Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud

Braves’ manager Brian Snitker updated reporters on two injured Braves Saturday afternoon.

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Manager Brian Snitker updated reporters on two of the teams growing list of injured players Saturday afternoon, giving updates on Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud.

Harris was removed from the April 6th game against San Diego with a lower back strain after sliding awkwardly into second base on a steal attempt. It was later discovered he actually injured his back crashing into the wall on catch the day before in Washington. The club officially placed him on the IL the next morning, calling up Eli White in his place. Harris was eligible to come off the IL as early as Monday, but it appears that will be delayed a little longer.

Snitker also provided an update on catcher Travis d’Arnaud:

d’Arnaud was removed from the April 8th game against San Diego after a collision at home plate left the catcher with concussion-like symptoms. The team immediately placed him on the 7-day concussion IL. d’Arnaud has a long history of concussions throughout his career and it seems the Braves will be extra careful with him before letting him resume baseball activities.

