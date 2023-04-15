Sean Murphy powers Atlanta to a 9-3 victory

With Bryce Elder on the mound, the Braves looked to seize a series victory in game 2 against Kansas City.

The Braves started off hot as their first four batters all hit a ball over 100 MPH, but it was a single from Austin Riley and a double from Sean Murphy that put the Braves on the board in the top of the first. Ozzie grounded out to end the inning. In the bottom of the inning, Bobby Witt led the inning off with a single that he hit at 112 MPH. Ronald made a nice catch at the wall for the first out, but Salvador Perez blasted a double off the wall to tie the game. Elder escaped the inning with Perez still on second, however. On to the second and all that the Atlanta offense managed was to turn the lineup over, thanks to a single from Kevin Pillar. On the pitching side, Elder struck out two and allowed a single but no runs. Murphy had the runner dead to rights with a great throw to second on a steal attempt, but Grissom was unable to handle it as it skimmed the infield grass.

The third inning was more productive for Atlanta offensively, as Acuna drew a leadoff walk. Olson singled and Austin Riley just beat out a double play, setting men on the corners for Sean Murphy, who came through with another double that was absolutely smoked at 111 MPH, scoring Acuna.

Ozzie drove a ball through the right side of the infield and brought home two more runs. Grissom trickled a single past third base, but Marcell Ozuna did his thing and ended the inning, as he grounded into a double play. Elder allowed two 2-out singles in the third, but they didn’t amount to any runs. After a quiet couple of half innings, Bubic struck out Olson and Riley to start the inning, before Sean Murphy unloaded for a solo homer.

Ozzie and Vaughn each got a bit of a lucky single before Marcell Ozuna did his thing and flied out to end the inning.

Elder allowed some hard contact in the fifth, as Witt led off the inning with a double and came home to score on another double. Bryce did a good job to limit the damage at one run, however. The Braves offense couldn’t do anything in the top of the sixth and Elder was somewhat questionable back out to start the inning, but was pulled for Chavez after allowing a single and inducing a lineout. Chavez allowed a soft double to Jackie Bradley, but struck out Bobby Witt and induced a ground ball to end the inning.

Marcell Ozuna continued to contribute nothing as he flied out to lead off the top eighth, but the Braves then got a rally started as Pillar and White singled. Ronald got hit just above the knee with a ball on a full count and Matt Olson also worked a full count before earning an RBI walk. A ball hit off the handle of Austin’s bat, initially ruled a HBP, before being called back and being struck out. Sean Murphy then got another RBI walk and Ozzie brought two more runs home with a single before Jackie Bradley made a great play on a Grissom bloop to end the inning with a 9-3 score. Nick Anderson got the eighth and shut things down with two strikeouts. An Ozuna walk was the only productive part of the top of the ninth for Atlanta.

Kirby Yates came on to secure the game and allowed a leadoff double to a scalding hot Bobby Witt, but nothing else to secure the series win.

Join us for game 3 tomorrow at 2:10 PM ET.