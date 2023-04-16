This Day in Braves History: Babe Ruth makes his Braves debut

Braves Franchise History

1928 - Boston Braves pitcher Charlie Robertson has his glove removed from the game by umpire Charlie Moran after the Brooklyn Robins complain that the ball is acting strangely. Boston still manages to win the game, 3-2.

1935 - Babe Ruth makes his debut with the Boston Braves with a single and a home run off of Carl Hubbell. The Braves beat New York, 4-2.

2011 - The Braves sweep the Mets in a doubleheader winning, 4-2 and 4-0. Jair Jurrjens tossed seven shutout innings in his return from the injured list. Alex Gonzalez homered twice in the opener in support of Derek Lowe.

2013 - The Braves hit five solo home runs on their way to their 10th straight win with a 6-3 victory over the Royals. It is Atlanta’s longest winning streak since the 2000 season.

MLB History

1929 - The Yankees are the first team in major league baseball to permanently feature numbers on the backs of their uniforms. The numbers correspond to each player’s position in the batting order.

1946 - Mel Ott hits his 511th and final home run in an 8-4 win by the New York Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1961 - Roger Maris hits his first home run in the Yankees’ 12th game of the season. Maris will go on to hit 61 and break Babe Ruth’s single season record.

1977 - Regulations force Athletics pitcher Vida Blue to discard his old, discolored lucky hat because it is no longer identical in color, trim and style to those of his teammates.

1983 - Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey appears in his 1,118th consecutive National League game, breaking the mark held by Billy Williams.

1997 - The Cubs set the mark for the worst start in National League history by falling to 0-12 with a 4-0 loss to the Rockies. Chicago broke the modern NL record of 0-10 set by the 1988 Atlanta Braves and the overall record of 0-11 by the 1884 Detroit Wolverines.

