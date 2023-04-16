Braves News: Winning streak at 5, injury updates and more

The Atlanta Braves improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday and have done so without many of their key players. Brian Snitker provided some updates on Michael Harris and Travis d’Arnaud prior to Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Harris is eligible to return on Monday, but won’t be activated as he still hasn’t been cleared to take BP. Snitker said during Atlanta’s most recent home stand that they were going to take things slow with Harris and didn’t want him to return with any lingering effects of the lower back strain.
d’Arnaud is currently on the 7-day concussion list, but still isn’t doing much in terms of baseball activities. Sean Murphy has started every game behind the plate since d’Arnaud went down and the Braves called up Chadwick Tromp to serve as the backup.
- Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies drove in four runs each to help the Atlanta Braves extend their winning streak to five with a 9-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Murphy finished with three hits, including his third home run of the season.
MLB news
- The Los Angeles Angels called up prospect Zach Neto to the majors Saturday making him the first 2022 Draft pick to reach the major leagues.
- Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to some “lingering soreness” in his side. Scherzer won’t start again until Wednesday.
- Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 subscapular strain after undergoing an MRI. Woodruff won’t need surgery, but is facing a lengthy stay on the injured list.
- The Giants placed Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list Saturday with inflammation in his right wrist.
- Adam Duvall was placed on the injured list earlier this week after he suffered a fracture in his left wrist. In an interview Saturday, Duvall said that it will be at least six weeks before he can start swinging a bat again.
- The Reds placed right-hander Connor Overton on the 15-day injured list with a strained elbow.
- The Mets designated reliever Dennis Santana for assignment and placed Stephen Nogosek on the injured list.
- The Pirates placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list with a strained eft achilles and recalled infielder Tucupita Marcano.
