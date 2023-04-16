Braves News: Winning streak at 5, injury updates and more

The Atlanta Braves improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday and have done so without many of their key players. Brian Snitker provided some updates on Michael Harris and Travis d’Arnaud prior to Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Harris is eligible to return on Monday, but won’t be activated as he still hasn’t been cleared to take BP. Snitker said during Atlanta’s most recent home stand that they were going to take things slow with Harris and didn’t want him to return with any lingering effects of the lower back strain.

d’Arnaud is currently on the 7-day concussion list, but still isn’t doing much in terms of baseball activities. Sean Murphy has started every game behind the plate since d’Arnaud went down and the Braves called up Chadwick Tromp to serve as the backup.

More Braves News

Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies drove in four runs each to help the Atlanta Braves extend their winning streak to five with a 9-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Murphy finished with three hits, including his third home run of the season.

MLB news