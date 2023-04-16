Kyle Wright, Braves look to complete sweep in Kansas City

The Atlanta Braves will look for a season-best sixth straight win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Kyle Wright is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Atlanta while Kansas City will go with veteran right-hander Zach Greinke.

Atlanta’s offense has been churning in a big way outscoring the Royals 19-6 over the first two games of the series. Sean Murphy finished with three hits in Saturday’s win and is 9-for-23 at the plate since Travis d’Arnaud went down with a concussion. All nine of those hits have gone for extra bases including six doubles and three home runs.

Wright will be looking for better results after a rough debut. He allowed four hits, four walks, four runs and also hit two batters in just three innings in his first start against the Reds. Wright struggled to command his sinker and a rough third inning ended his day after 75 pitches. Wright’s start to the season was delayed after he received a cortisone shot in shoulder prior to camp. He began the season on the injured list and made just one rehab start at Gwinnett before his debut.

Greinke will be making his fourth start of the season and has pitched well through the early going. Greinke isn’t going to overpower anyone at this stage of his career, but he is a veteran that knows how to pitch while living on the corners and through deception. He allowed just three runs over his first two starts (11 1/3 innings), but was tagged for four (three earned) over five innings in his last outing against the Rangers.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 16, 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan