Sean Murphy in at DH Sunday for Braves against Royals

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to complete a three-game sweep Sunday when they wrap up their series against the Kansas City Royals. The Braves have outscored Kansas City 19-6 over the first two games of the series. Kyle Wright will make his second start of the season in the finale while the Royals will go with veteran righty Zach Greinke.

Sean Murphy will get the start as the DH Sunday and bat clean up. Eddie Rosario and Sam Hilliard return to the lineup while Chadwick Tromp will make his season debut behind the plate and hit ninth.

For the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. is back in the leadoff spot and will play shortstop. Edward Olivares starts in right field and will hit clean up. Matt Duffy will get the start at third base and bat eighth.

Zack Greinke heads to the mound for the series finale vs. the Braves.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/kmN3vMn3h9 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 16, 2023

Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 2:10 p.m. start and can be seen on Bally Sports South.