Vaughn Grissom delivers as Braves win sixth straight

Vaughn Grissom delivered in the ninth inning to help the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The Braves offense began the game a little quiet against veteran right hander Zack Greinke as they were unable to produce any runs in the first two innings, the lack of production wouldn’t last long though as Atlanta would eventually get things rolling in the top of the third. Sam Hilliard led off the inning by drawing a walk and would advanced to second on a line drive single by Ronald Acuna Jr. That led to Matt Olson coming up to the plate with two men on with a chance to score some runs, Olson delivered as he scorched a triple to right field that scored both Hilliard and Acuna Jr. to put Atlanta ahead 2-0.

Austin Riley then extended the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Olson.

Ozzie Albies got in on the action in the fourth as he crushed a curveball for a solo shot into the right field stands to make the score 4-1.

Ozzie Albies puts a Zack Greinke curveball in the seats pic.twitter.com/vwZ7bPGjFb — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 16, 2023

Kyle Wright put in an overall solid performance on the mound today for Atlanta. Wright finished the day with six strikeouts while also giving up four hits and three walks and only allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings. Michael Tonkin replaced Wright in the bottom of the sixth and was able to get out of the inning with only one run coming across for the Royals which made the score 4-2 going into the seventh.

Tonkin came back out for the seventh and would have a disappointing inning on the mound as he would give up two hits, one of which was a two-run home run off the bat of Vinnie Pasquantino that tied the game up at 4-4. Nick Anderson tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth.

Albies got things started for the Braves in the ninth as he mashed a one-out double off the wall in right center for a double. Grissom capitalized on the opportunity as he singled to right field which scored Albies to put Atlanta back in front 5-4.

A.J. Minter retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

With the win, Atlanta improves to 12-4 on the season. They will continue their road trip Monday when they begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.