Max Fried will start Monday’s series opener in San Diego

Following Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Royals, Brian Snitker confirmed that Max Fried will return from the injured list and start Monday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Fried suffered a strained hamstring on Opening Day and has been on the injured list ever since.

Fried tweaked his hamstring while covering first base during the fourth inning Opening Day against the Nationals. Fried to that point had allowed four hits and one run in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and didn’t walk anyone.

The Braves have won six-straight and are 12-4 overall. That start is even more impressive when you consider that both Fried and Kyle Wright have missed time. Wright made his second start of the season Sunday. Atlanta is also without Michael Harris, Travis d’Arnaud and relievers Raisel Iglesias and Collin McHugh.

Fried’s return will further bolster Atlanta’s starting rotation. He finished second in Cy Young Award voting for the National League last season after posting a 2.48 ERA in a career-high 185 1/3 innings.