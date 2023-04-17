This Day in Braves History: 1988 Braves snap losing streak

Braves Franchise History

1904 - The Boston Beaneaters fall to the Brooklyn Superbas 9-0. It is Brooklyn’s first ever Sunday home game. To circumvent the Sunday Blue Laws, no admission is charged, but fans are required to buy scorecards to enter the grandstands and box seats.

1934 - The Boston Braves defeat the Brooklyn Dodgers 8-7 in Casey Stengel’s managerial debut.

1947 - The Boston Braves fall 12-6 to the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Jackie Robinson records his first major league hit in the win.

1971 - Rookie Earl Williams has a double and his first two major league home runs to help the Braves to a 6-2 win in Philadelphia.

1988 - The Atlanta Braves beat the Dodgers 3-1, snapping their 10-game losing streak to start the season. Zane Smith picked up the win for Atlanta.

2021 - Sean Kazmar makes a pinch-hit appearance for the Braves, his first in the majors since September of 2008. That is the longest gap between appearances since Ralph Winegarner in 1949.

MLB History

1869 - The first professional baseball game ever played sees the Cincinnati Red Stockings defeat the Cincinnati Amateurs 24-15.

1892 - The Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Browns 5-1 in the first Sunday game in National League history.

1953 - Mickey Mantle hits a home run that clears the bleachers at Griffith Stadium. The blast is estimated to have traveled 565 feet.

1955 - 20-year old rookie Roberto Clemente makes his major league debut for the Pirates at Forbes Field.

1964 - Willie Stargell homered to help the Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Mets. It was New York’s first loss at Shea Stadium.

1976 - Mike Schmidt homered in four consecutive at-bats to help the Phillies overcome a 12-1 deficit in an 18-16 win.

1983 - Nolan Ryan strikes out seven in a 6-3 win over the Expos and becomes the second player in major league history to record 3,500 career punchouts.

2001 - Barry Bonds becomes the 17th major league player and fourth Giant to join the 500 home run club.

2009 - Gary Sheffield becomes the 25th member of the 500 home run club with a pinch-hit blast at Citi Field.

