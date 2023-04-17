Braves News: Another Series Sweep, Max Fried Starts Monday, more

Despite some unexpected injury concerns to start the 2023 season, the Braves have continued to show they are clearly among the best teams in baseball. And they are doing it by consistently playing to their potential offensively as a whole.

It may not be the same player every night and sure, some players may be playing a bit better right now than they will over time, but collectively, the Braves are proving they are a very good team. And the great thing is, more balance is coming for the lineup. Both Ozzie Albies and Eddie Rosario are starting to heat up, while Sam Hilliard has done a great job filling in for Michael Harris II. This means the Braves should continue to benefit from a balanced approach at the plate.

It is a lot of fun watching this team play baseball at the moment, and it should get even more fun as some players return from injury. That starts tonight with the return of Max Fried against the Padres.

Braves News

The middle infield came alive for the Braves on Sunday, as Vaughn Grissom and Ozzie Albies delivered key hits to produce a series sweep.

Before this six game winning streak, the Braves lost three straight to the Padres in Atlanta. Good chance they hope for better results in San Diego to start the week.

The latest Battery Power Podcast enjoys recapping a perfect week of baseball.

MLB News