 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves reinstate Max Fried from IL, place Lucas Luetge on the 15-day injured list

Fried is back and will start Monday’s series opener in San Diego

By Kris Willis
/ new
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves made it official Monday morning when they announced that Max Fried has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Fried will start Monday’s series opener in San Diego against the Padres. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta placed left-hander Lucas Luetge on the 15-day injured list with left bicep inflammation.

Fried suffered a strained hamstring while covering first base in the fourth inning on Opening Day against the Nationals. He was placed on the injured list soon after. He was replaced in the rotation by Bryce Elder, who has pitched well and will be sticking around as the fifth starter. Fried allowed four hits, one run and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings against the Nationals.

Luetge last appeared on April 12 when he allowed one run over two innings against the Reds. He’s appeared in five games this season and has allowed six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Padres: April 17-19

View all 3 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power