Braves reinstate Max Fried from IL, place Lucas Luetge on the 15-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves made it official Monday morning when they announced that Max Fried has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Fried will start Monday’s series opener in San Diego against the Padres. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta placed left-hander Lucas Luetge on the 15-day injured list with left bicep inflammation.

The #Braves today reinstated LHP Max Fried from the injured list, and placed LHP Lucas Luetge on the 15-day injured list with left bicep inflammation, backdated to April 14. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 17, 2023

Fried suffered a strained hamstring while covering first base in the fourth inning on Opening Day against the Nationals. He was placed on the injured list soon after. He was replaced in the rotation by Bryce Elder, who has pitched well and will be sticking around as the fifth starter. Fried allowed four hits, one run and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings against the Nationals.

Luetge last appeared on April 12 when he allowed one run over two innings against the Reds. He’s appeared in five games this season and has allowed six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.