Max Fried returns as Braves begin three-game series against Padres

The Atlanta Braves will make their final stop on their current six-game road trip Monday night where they will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta is 12-4 for the season and have won six-straight games. Max Fried will make his first start since Opening Day in Monday’s opener while the Padres will counter with lefty Ryan Weathers.

Three of Atlanta’s four losses came at the hands of the Padres back in Atlanta during the previous home stand. Since then, the Braves have recorded three game sweeps of Cincinnati and Kansas City while the Padres are just 2-5 over their last seven games.

Fried’s only start this season came on Opening Day in Washington where he strained a hamstring while covering first base in the fourth inning. He was activated from the injured list Monday without having made a rehab appearance. Monday’s game is somewhat of a homecoming for Fried who was drafted by the Padres in the first round of the 2012 Draft. The Braves acquired him in the Justin Upton trade in 2014.

Weathers will be making his third start for San Diego. He allowed three hits and one run over five innings in his last start against the Mets. Weathers has allowed a total of three runs over 10 innings so far this season.

Atlanta’s offense flexed its muscles in Kansas City outscoring the Royals 24-10 in the three games. Sean Murphy went 5-for-11 with three doubles and two home runs. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. all had fits as well. Acuña entered play Monday leading the majors with 1.2 fWAR.

First pitch on Monday is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan