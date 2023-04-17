Braves vs. Padres: April 17-19

After recording a second straight series sweep, the Atlanta Braves will carry a six-game winning streak into their three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The series will serve as somewhat of a rematch after the Padres took three of four in Atlanta. The Braves are 12-4 on the season and three of those losses were to the Padres.

Atlanta will get Max Fried back for Monday’s series opener. Michael Harris is also eligible to return, but Brian Snitker said during the series against the Royals that he hasn’t bee cleared to take batting practice yet. Travis d’Arnaud remains on the concussion list and at last report, wasn’t doing much in terms of baseball related activities.

Schedule and Pitching Matchups

Monday, April 17, 9:40 p.m. ET

Max Fried vs. Ryan Weathers

Tuesday, April 18, 9:40 p.m. ET

Spencer Strider vs. Blake Snell

Wednesday, April 19, 4:10 p.m. ET

Charlie Morton vs. Nick Martinez