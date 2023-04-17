 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves stack right-handed bats against lefty Ryan Weathers

Kevin Pillar and Eli White are both in Monday’s lineup

By Kris Willis
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Left-hander Max Fried will make his first start since returning from the injured list for Atlanta while the Padres will go with lefty Ryan Weathers.

With a left-hander on the mound, the Braves will stack the lineup with right-handed bats. Vaughn Grissom moves up to the sixth spot in the order and will be followed by Kevin Pillar, Marcell Ozuna and Eli White. White will get the start in centerfield.

Juan Soto is 8-for-22 with five walks and eight strikeouts while Manny Machado is 1-for-10 with a home run in their career against Fried. Trent Grisham is out of the lineup with Luis Azocar getting the start in center field.

Monday’s game has a scheduled start time of 9:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

