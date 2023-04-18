This Day in Braves History: 1982 Braves extend winning streak to 11

Braves Franchise History

1916 - Grover Cleveland Alexander shuts out the Boston Braves. It is the first of his 16 shoutouts of the season.

1950 - Seth Jethroe becomes the first black player to play for the Boston Braves. Jethroe goes 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run to help the Braves to an 11-4 win over the Giants at the Polo Grounds.

1971 - Atlanta rookie Earl Williams becomes the first player ever to reach the upper deck of Veterans Stadium.

1982 - The Atlanta Braves defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 and extend their winning streak to start the season to 11. Al Hrabosky picks up the win while Rick Camp earns the save.

2005 - Ryan Langerhans hits a pinch-hit inside the park home run in the 12th inning to give the Braves a 1-0 win at Minute Maid Park.

2010 - Jason Heyward knocks in the winning run with two outs in the ninth to give the Braves a 4-3 win over Colorado.

MLB History

1923 - An announced crowd of 74,217 watches the Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-1 in the debut of Yankee Stadium.

1946 - Jackie Robinson makes his minor league debut for the Montreal Royals of the International League. Robinson became the first black player to play organized baseball in the 20th century.

1956 - Ed Rommel becomes the first major league umpire to wear glasses during a game.

1964 - Sandy Koufax strikes out the side on nine pitches and becomes the first pitcher in major league history to achieve the feat twice.

1966 - The Astros and Dodgers play the first regular season game on Astroturf at the Astrodome.

1970 - Nolan Ryan tosses a one-hitter and struck out 15 in a 7-0 win over the Phillies at Shea Stadium. It was the first shutout of Ryan’s career.

1981 - Tom Seaver records his 3,000th career strikeout with a punch out of Keith Hernandez.

1987 - Mike Schmidt hits his 500th career home run to give the Phillies an 8-6 win in Pittsburgh.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.