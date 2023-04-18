Daily Hammer Podcast: Max Fried Returns, Seven Straight Wins for Braves

Seven straight wins is fun, but it gets even better when your staff ace returns.

Max Fried returned to action last night after being sidelined for a few weeks with a leg injury, and looked as good as new in a great performance against the Padres. Austin Riley delivered the only runs of the game in the first inning, and the Braves pitching took over from there.

Shawn Coleman looks at the return of Max Fried, the Braves bullpen finding its groove, and Strider vs. Snell 2 on Tuesday night on the Daily Hammer.

