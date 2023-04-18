Get your tickets for Braves, Astros while you still can!

The Atlanta Braves are off to a great start in 2023 with a 13-4 record and are looking like a team poised for a deep postseason run. The Braves will return to Truist Park on Friday for a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The series will match up the last two World Series winners as Houston made it back to the Fall Classic in 2022 where they dispatched the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves of course defeated the Astros in six games in 2021 to capture their first World Series title since 1995. The first two games of the series will get underway at 7:20 p.m. while Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:30 p.m. If you are planning on a trip to the ballpark, it isn’t too late to get tickets from Stubhub.

The Braves were a hot ticket over their first seven home games which included four straight sellouts to begin the season. In all, 259,502 fans were in attendance to see the Padres and the Reds with over 456,000 visiting The Battery.

What a way to start the season! pic.twitter.com/iYmtyaMLT6 — Truist Park (@TruistPark) April 13, 2023

The Braves extended their winning streak to seven-straight games with a 2-0 win over the Padres Monday night in Max Fried’s return from the injured list. Atlanta won 101 games a year ago and didn’t get above the .500 mark until June. They look like they are on a mission and this weekend’s series against the Astros is shaping up to be epic.