Collin McHugh to begin rehab assignment with High-A Rome

Collin McHugh will begin a rehab stint with the High-A Rome Braves on Tuesday evening, his first appearance since going on the injured list with shoulder inflammation earlier this month.

McHugh, who played his college ball just up the road from Rome at Berry College, could return to Atlanta as soon as this weekend if all goes well in his rehab appearance. The veteran righty hit the injured list on April 6 with the balky shoulder but resumed throwing just a few days later, an encouraging sign for his recovery. He is eligible to come off the IL as early as Friday, April 21 as the Braves welcome the Astros to Truist Park in a 2021 World Series rematch.

Despite the absence of McHugh and closer Raisel Iglesias, the bullpen has been superb in the early going. The group has a 2.78 WAR across the first 17 games of the season — 4th best in the majors — and that comes with the starting rotation often struggling to work beyond the fifth inning.

The Braves continue their road trip in San Diego on Tuesday evening as Spencer Strider takes the mound against Blake Snell. First pitch is set for 9:40p ET.